Renowned Congolese pastor, Paul Mukendi, has been found guilty of a 9-count charge of sexual assaults.The senior pastor of Parole De Vie Evangelical Church was said to have assaulted his victim for a period of 14 years, dating from 2002 to 2016.The 31-year-old victim said she came into his care after her mother gave her as an offering to him when she was still an under-aged teenager.While Pastor Paul Mukendi claimed that the victim is “motivated by financial gain”, she stood her ground as the trial began on June 4.The Congolese Pastor was found guilty by the Jury, as other women came forward with their own claims about being sexually abused.Judge Jean-François Émond who denied his lawyer’s request for him to be released pending his sentencing in September, opted for immediate detention.