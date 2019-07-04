Timi Dakolo has denied the rumours spreading around that Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo who is been accused of raping his wife was the one who actually officiated his wedding.





The music star cleared the air via his Instagram page on Thursday, July 4, 2019, while posting his official wedding video which has now become a center of discussion.





According to him, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo never officiated his wedding. He then went on to reveal who the officiating pastor of his wedding was; Pastor Seyi of Global Impact church.





"Desperate people do desperate things including ridiculous attempts at a smear campaign. So let me address this foolishness once and for all

1• First the ridiculous rumor that Biodun wedded us. Please watch the video yourself, does the Pastor look like Biodun Fatoyinbo? His name is Pastor Seyi of Global Impact church officiating the wedding and that is a statement from Yemi Davids, Pastor of Global impact church on this issue ...but nameless and faceless cyberbullies can't read, can they?









3• I guess that also answers the desperate attempt to say I was a music director in COZA. Funny as I have never been a music director in ANY church! A church can't have an anonymous music director, can they? Foolishness !





4• Apparently I had a child, divorced and remarried Busola - Spirit wife and child tings # AfricaMagic, and Busola was given a monetary gift, car and flown to Chicago. No be only Chicago, na Soweto. "





"Please do better, tell more believable lies. Again I say, desperate people will do desperate things ...but as I said before ...WE. ARE.READY. We came out to speak on this painful matter. To bear the shame that goes with this, to be ridiculed, to be doubted ...just so that others might be saved and justice served. We are not backing down and no amount of manufactured lies can stop the truth that has started to unveil... #notinmychurch #unbroken #truth," he wrote.













We all know how Timi Dakolo's wife, Busola, broke the Internet almost a week ago when she revealed that she was raped by Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo when she was a teenager.





In an exclusive interview with YNaija, Busola gave a detailed account of how she met the pastor while she was in secondary school and started worshipping at his then club turned church after a lot of persuasions from her sisters.





Busola Dakolo revealed in graphic details how Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo was ruthless and unremorseful during the period he raped her. She went on to reveal how she finally opened up to her family about the rape incident and how her brother was held back from attacking Pastor Fatoyinbo.