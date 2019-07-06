



Enoch Adeboye, general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, has warned that the continued shedding of innocent blood in the country could lead to an epidemic or plague.





He said this during the church’s July Holy Ghost Service held yesterday at the Redemption Camp and broadcast in the church’s parishes in Nigeria and 197 other countries.





During his sermon with the theme “Swimming in Glory” and subtitled “Born to be Great”, the pastor devoted some time to national issues. He said too much shedding of innocent blood in a country is likely to lead to a plague and urged the church to continue praying for bloodshed to stop.





Citing the 2014 to 2015 examples in Liberia and Sierra Leone, he attributed the outbreak of the Ebola disease that killed thousands of people in the region, to prolonged indiscriminate bloodshed.

Explaining the spiritual connection between bloodshed and plagues, he said when innocent blood is shed it goes into the ground and too much of it makes the ground respond in the form of plagues.





“Blood is powerful, blood has a voice and it speaks. When the ground is saturated with the blood of innocent people, the ground speaks.”





He revealed that when Patrick Oliver Sawyer a Liberian-American lawyer brought the Ebola disease to Nigeria as an index case, the church was alarmed because of its Annual Convention, which draws a large number of people from across the world.





Worried, he said he consulted God in prayers and he was assured that “God would stop Ebola in Nigeria because Nigeria’s cup was not yet full.”





The general overseer wants Nigerians to pray for the killings to stop before the blood-soaked ground responds. He promptly led the congregation in prayers to stop the killings





More than 11,000 people died during the Ebola outbreak in West Africa, the vast majority in three West African nations, according to the latest numbers from the World Health Organization.





Pastor Adeboye also spoke about the recent cases of immorality involving high-profile people.





Without mentioning names, he cautioned with biblical passages as follows:



