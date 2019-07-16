The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Monday made good his campaign promise to publicly declare his assets.The governor, who visited the Oyo State office of the Code of Conduct Bureau in Ibadan to receive a copy of the asset declaration form, said his decision to make the assets public was in fulfillment of his electoral promise.Details of the assets as contained in the CCB 1 with the name Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde, was declared at the High Court of Oyo State, on May 28, 2019.The assets declaration form, marked OYSE/2019/001 contained details of cash at hand, in the bank, landed properties (developed and undeveloped), household items, share and bonds owned by the governor and his wife, Omini Makinde, as well as his companies.According to a statement containing the details of the asset form made public by the Chief Press Secretary to Makinde, Mr Taiwo Adisa, the governor of Oyo State has cash at hand and in the bank worth N234, 742,296.01, as of May 28, 2019.In dollar terms, the governor had $30,056.99 as of the same date.The statement added that properties and household items indicated on the asset forms showed that the governor was worth N2, 624,800,500.In dollars, the governor declared properties and household items worth $4,400,000.In South African Rands, the governor declared buildings and household items worth R4,400,057,550,04 .The statement said, “The houses declared by the governor include nine buildings in Nigeria, two in the United States of America and one in South Africa.“One of the properties in the United States is described as ‘jointly owned.’“The details showed the current value of Makinde’s companies stand at N48,150,736,889, with 33,730,000 units of shares as of May 28, 2019.“The governor also has existing bonds (Eurobond) worth $3,793,500 as well as shares, debentures and other securities valued at N120,500,000.“The companies listed by the governor include Makon Engineering and Technical Services Limited, Energy Traders and Technical Services Limited, Makon Oil and Gas Limited, Makon Group Limited, Makon Construction Limited and Makon Power System Limited.”The asset declaration form indicated that Makinde’s four companies had additional assets denominated as loan notes, including Makon Engineering and Technical Services Limited(N1.7 bn); Makon Power System Limited(N148.4 m); Makon Oil and Gas Limited(N34m); Energy Traders and Technical Services Limited(N1.159bn) totalling N3.389bn.