



Nigerians on social media have reacted to the Supreme Court’s dismissal of the appeal by Senator Ademola Adeleke challenging the declaration of Gboyega Oyetola as the winner of the Osun State governorship election.





In the lead judgement by Justice Bode Rhodes-Vivour, the apex court declared that the absence of the judge who read the majority decision of the election tribunal made the judgement a nullity.





The judge upheld the decision of the Court of Appeal that the proper thing to have done in the absence of Justice Peter Obiorah was to start the entire trial afresh.





However, Nigerians, who took to their Twitter handles to react to the development, wrote the following:

@Fredbardy, “Appeal dismissed. Tribunal judgment a nullity.feedeepee: Democracy under threat.Congrats ndi Osun State.”





@Sunnyokorie9, “I knew it when I saw the news yesterday that police beefed up security in Osun. This is the kind of judgement you get under buhari.”





@Chukwu_chukwi, “Just because the ruling party won doesn’t make the election rigged, still doesn’t make the election free and fair if the opposition wins.”





@Ogbosjnr, “The ex dancing Senator (@IsiakaAdeleke1) of Ede can now dance his way to the Hague, as the Supreme Court moments ago struck out his appeal against Governor @GboyegaOyetola of State of the Osun.”





@Kauzone2260, “Lol. Our judiciary though.Supreme Court ruling leaves us with no hopes. #OyetolaWins #Osun.”





@Veldowu, “I hope Gov Oyetola will be more focus now and provide positive development to the good people of Osun State.”





@olubamzy, “How to win at supreme court:





“1 Ask a Judge to be absent at one sitting





“2 Ask him to deliver judgement





“3. Use this as a technical fault at the appeal





“4. Get victory at the appeal





“Why should osun folks pay for the negligence of a Judge?”





@Oramigbebi, “Rather than seek for the dissolution or amendments of the section of the electoral act wich lead to the lacunal elective officer’s use to toy with our choices as a people,your tweets choses to abuse the Apex court for no wrong doing.OSUN/SUPREME COURT/ADELEKE.”





@Intel_avatar, “With the Supreme Court declaring @GboyegaOyetola as governor of Osun, how market @OfficialPDPNig ? Or is your party in ‘cifia pains’?”





@poetgonecrazy, “@atiku should just forget about his own case… Osun state was day light robbery and the Supreme Court chose to choose a man who the whole world knows didn’t win the election.”





@Mrboons, “I pity the dancing senator. Wasted money, lost his senatorial seat infact lost his political relevance in the state of Osun and in Nigeria. @iam_Davido sorry for your lost.”





@marvin_omorogbr, “I’m really sad about S.C judgment on Osun’s election. But the law is the law. Fair hearing is a fundamental issue. To think that the final decision came down to whether one man was present or absent in one of the Tribunal’s proceedings. Thousands of votes rendered invalid. Sad.”





@Idahidah19, “Thanks to God. That’s victory to the next level programme and stability to governance of Osun State.”