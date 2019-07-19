Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday met behind closed doors with the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.The meeting lasted for about fourty-five minutes at the Vice President’s office in the State House.He didn’t speak to journalists at the end of the meeting with the Vice President.The Ooni had paid similar visit to President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday.At the end of the meeting with President Buhari on Thursday, he declared that he was in the Villa over rising insecurity in the South West region of the country.On Thursday, he also declared that Yorubas don’t want war and that there was need for more federal might in the area in order to flush out trouble makers and sustain peace.