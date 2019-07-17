



Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo has travelled to the UK, to attend the graduation of his son, Fiyinfoluwa.





This was disclosed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande.





“VP Osinbajo is in the UK attending his son’s graduation today. He returns to Abuja tomorrow,” Akande tweeted on Wednesday.





He, however, did not state the name of the institution attended by the vice-president’s son.





Osinbajo has three children: two daughters, Kiki and Kanyinsola and a son, Fiyinfoluwa.