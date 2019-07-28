



The immediate past governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has told his successor, Emeka Ihedioha, to order a member of a committee on recovery of stolen state government assets to tender public apology for allegedly slapping his (Okorocha’s) daughter, Uloma Rochas Nwosu.





Okorocha noted that, “On Friday, July 26, 2019, a member of the Committee on Recovery of Government Property set up by Governor Emeka Ihedioha and led by Mr. Jasper Ndubuaku, slapped the daughter of the former governor of Imo State, Mrs. Uloma Rochas Okorocha, when she went to the All-In Furniture Store owned by her mother, to know why members of the committee invaded the store and began to tamper with items, including the ones inside the containers, especially when the EFCC had marked the shop for investigation also following their petitions to that effect.”





Uloma, who is Okorocha’s first daughter, is married to Uche Nwosu, the Action Alliance 2019 candidate who came second in the last governorship election in the state, which Ihedioha won.





Okorocha, in a statement issued on Sunday in Owerri by his media aide, Sam Onwuemedo, said it was improper for the Peoples Democratic Party-led government in the state not to have apologised to him (Okorocha), his daughter Uloma and family, three days after the alleged incident.

Okorocha, who currently represents Imo West in the Senate, said that for eight years he served as governor, he did not use his power as chief executive to intimidate any indigene of the state.





The immediate past governor also alleged that his successor was blackmailing him.





But Governor Ihedioha said that ‘blackmail’ by Okorocha would not deter him from recovering movable government assets allegedly stolen during the latter’s administration.





The Special Adviser on media to the governor, Steve Osuji, said that no appointee of the governor slapped Okorocha’s daughter.





The governor’s aide said, “We are not aware that such thing happened. We are not unruly like them.i





“If they are sure of what they are saying, let them go to court. They know the right thing to do.”