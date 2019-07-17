



The Senate President, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, has advised the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Ibrahim Mohammed, to open up on the low salaries and allowances paid judicial workers in Nigeria so that the anomaly can be collectively addressed by both arms of government.





In his remarks to end the screening of Justice Mohammed by Senators in Abuja on Wednesday, he pointed out that corruption in the judiciary cannot be tackled with the current ridiculous salaries and allowances paid Judiciary workers in the country.





Lawan decried the low salaries currently earned by judiciary workers, saying that the CJN should engage lawmakers on discussion with a view to ameliorating the situation.





According to him, “Let me thank you for coming to answer questions on reasons you should be confirmed as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.





“Let me on behalf of my distinguished colleagues tell you that the Senate is primed to work with the judiciary. I was not expecting you to disclose salaries and allowances of the Judicial staff, but I was equally not too pleased with low salaries and packages.





“The salary is so low and actually you are not supposed to keep it to yourself, we are supposed to discuss it.”





“If we are asking our judges to live above board, the judiciary is supposed to be redirected, so you should open up to the legislature so that we can solve the problem collectively.





“You also complained about accommodation for additional judges, probably in your first line charge, this Senate would look at that and I thank you once again,” the Senate President said.





Earlier in his address, Justice Tanko highlighted the challenge of corruption in the judiciary, urging legislators to intervene. He was however silent on the salaries and allowances of judiciary staff.