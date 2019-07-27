



Simon Achuba, deputy governor of Kogi state, says he has not received allowances in the last two years as a result of his rift with Yahaya Bello, the governor.





Speaking with state house correspondents after meeting with Abba Kyari, chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, Achuba said his travel allowances, hotel bills, monthly impress and salaries were stopped while his monthly allowance piled up to N819,709,980.





He said though things have not been smooth, God has been sustaining him.





“Well you know in life what sustains a man is God. So if your hope is in God, you will be very much alive,” he said.





“If you have money and don’t have God, you will be living like a dead person. But if you have God you can live, He is the one who provides to man. So if one source closes, God opens another sources for you to live. Supposing I am not a deputy governor, won’t I be alive?”





On why he was at the presidential villa, Achuba said: “Well it is a private discussion in relation to my office. From my discussions with him (Kyari) there is hope that all the issues will be resolved.”





Asked whether he has confidence that all the issues will be resolved, he said, “With God all things are possible.”





Achuba ruled out contesting against Bello in the November governorship poll but was not precise on whether he would support the governor or not.





“When the time comes. There are issues to be put on table for discussion and these are the issues that brought me here, when those issues are settled, you will see us flying again, politics is like that,” he said.



