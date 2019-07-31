



Reno Omokri, an ex-aide to former president Goodluck Jonathan, has reacted after the All Progressives Congress (APC) strongly condemned the 2019 presidential candidate of the opposition’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, for allegedly speaking on issues as if he was Nigeria’s president.





APC spokesman, Lanre Issa-Onilu, in a statement Tuesday night, said Atiku was in the habit of issuing statement on matters “which constitutionally should be reserved for the duly elected head of government”.





Issa-Onilu said: “We have noted Alh. Atiku’s incessant habits of releasing statements on public issues as if he were an alternative President of this country and with a clear intention to undermine President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC-led government.





“In recent times, Alh. Atiku has demonstrated lack of regard for the sovereignty of the office of the President and Nigerian government through condescending statements. He has made several of such statements regarding the activities of the Nigerian military, issues of national security, and international relations.





“The latest of such statements is the one he made on the emergence of Mr. Boris Johnson as Prime Minister of Britain even when our duly elected President, who has the responsibility of making an official statement on such matter, has made the position of our country known.





“We note with serious concern that Alh. Atiku has been throwing himself around as a shadow President of Nigeria. We would like to state clearly that such position could only be found under the parliamentary system; it does not exist under the Presidential system of government that we practice in Nigeria.





“Alh. Atiku, like every Nigerian citizen, should understand that being a candidate for an elective office, including that of the President, does not confer on him a sovereign status. Alh. Atiku’s continuous portrayal of himself as a shadow President under our system borders on felony and makes him a patent impostor.”





Reacting, Omokri, in a tweet Wednesday morning, said that APC doesn’t know how right they were in their warning to Atiku, adding that President Buhari is truly a “sitting president”.





The former presidential aide tweeted: “The @OfficialAPCNg dont know how right they were when they called General @MBuhari a “sitting President” in their warning to @Atiku.





“A President who sits doing nothing while his nation becomes the world headquarters for EXTREME POVERTY under him is truly a #SittingPresidentBuhari.”