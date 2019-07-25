



Reno Omokri, an ex-aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, has made some claims against some of the ministerial nominees undergoing screening at the Senate.





According to Omokri, President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominee and former Governor of Bayelsa State, Timipre Sylva was under investigation for N19 billion fraud.





He also recalled that it was actually Festus Keyamo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, also one of the ministerial nominees, who investigated Sylva.





In a tweet, Omokri wondered how both men will now fight corruption together in Buhari’s second term.

The former presidential aide tweeted, “Do you know that one of General @MBuhari’s ministerial nominees, Timipre Sylva, was prosecuted by another of General Buhari’s ministerial nominees, Festus @FKeyamo, when Sylva was facing a ₦19 billion fraud case?





“Both of them will now fight corruption with Buhari!”





Keyamo and Sylva are among the ministerial nominees whose names were submitted to the Senate on Tuesday by President Buhari for screening and approval.





The Senate also commenced screening of the nominees on Wednesday.