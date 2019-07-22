



The Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, popularly known as Olumba Olumba’s Church, has said the insecurity in the country cannot be stopped by President Muhammadu Buhari government alone.





Archbishop Samuel Inok, spoke at a news conference on Monday in Warri, NAN reports.





According to him, what is happening in Nigeria is like a man trying to solve a problem that God ordinarily would have solved without stress.





“There are problems man can solve by just mere statement, and there are some that can only be solved by God like the insecurity we are currently experiencing,” he said.

“Some people are accusing government of being responsible for the situation, while some are blaming others. How can it be solved when there is no unity of purpose.





“For instance, no matter how communities complain about bad roads, either through protest or agitation, an order from the Governor or President will change the situation. But it looksis not so in the case of insecurity.





“The Federal Government had made frantic effort to address the situation, but it still persists, that tells you that it is beyond man’s solution.”