Reports making the rounds on social media reveals that Nigerian television and radio personality Maria Okanrende who co-hosts The Morning Rush on The Beat 99.9 FM is allegedly pregnant for Nigerian indigenous rapper Olamide.

Olamide just welcomed a second child with his fiancee Adebukumi Aisha Suleiman 2 days ago in the UK.





Maria who is already 8 months gone, previously hosted at Dropout UK, Hayes FM and worked as a production assistant at Global Radio.





See some reactions on twitter.

Were you guys expecting Olamide to come and take permission from you guys before impregnating Maria Okan? — Sapiosexual™ (@_Mazimum) July 3, 2019

OLAMIDE impregnate Maria okan,was that surrpose to be a new thing?



At least some ave alrdy Done more than olamide, pls leave baddo to enjoy his life.more to come — loner (@ifyna34) July 3, 2019

I really hope this gist about this Maria Okan pregnant for Olamide is a fake gist.I just really hope ooo pic.twitter.com/MFCWRarAuh July 3, 2019

We were just praising Olamide two days ago on the birth of his new baby for being a good example and staying away from controversy. Now it's alleged that he's expecting a child with Maria Okan. WOW. — Pastor O.S (oreofe samuel) (@hooreofe2) July 3, 2019

Olamide has finally joined our gang #starboygang with different baby mama with a celebrity for that matter 😂 Maria okan of beatfm. July 3, 2019

Maria Okan & Olamide?



All the accent only to be with shepeteri president? — Alternative Man (@OBpizzle) July 3, 2019





Wizkid amd Ubi Franklin: Maria Okan is pregnant and Olamide is rumored to be the father after Olamide welcomed a baby in the US 2 days agoWizkid amd Ubi Franklin: pic.twitter.com/k0sm3I3ivC July 3, 2019

Still trying to figure out who the hell Maria okan is... But in between Olamide is a good choice. pic.twitter.com/5IujZYZhJV July 3, 2019

Na wa oh. It’s been back to back drama lately. From Busola to Sex toy senator now Maria okan

Nigeria which way??? — Kay Maure (@kay_maure) July 3, 2019

The Maria Okan and Olamide story can wait... Lets focus on Senator Sex Toy first. — Ogbeni Harmony 🇳🇬 (@TwittHarmony) July 3, 2019

Maria Okan is pregnant yes, is Olamide the father of the baby ? Not confirmed yet.



Why you angry?, you want to marry Maria to one of your uncles or you’ve a crush on her?.



Eyahhh Sorry oooo but she’s taken eventuarry for vanishing 🥴🥴🥴🥴 — Ola Elixir 💚🇳🇬 (@thegreatola) July 3, 2019