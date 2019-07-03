Reports making the rounds on social media reveals that Nigerian television and radio personality Maria Okanrende who co-hosts The Morning Rush on The Beat 99.9 FM is allegedly pregnant for Nigerian indigenous rapper Olamide.
Olamide just welcomed a second child with his fiancee Adebukumi Aisha Suleiman 2 days ago in the UK.
Maria who is already 8 months gone, previously hosted at Dropout UK, Hayes FM and worked as a production assistant at Global Radio.
See some reactions on twitter.
Were you guys expecting Olamide to come and take permission from you guys before impregnating Maria Okan?— Sapiosexual™ (@_Mazimum) July 3, 2019
OLAMIDE impregnate Maria okan,was that surrpose to be a new thing?— loner (@ifyna34) July 3, 2019
At least some ave alrdy Done more than olamide, pls leave baddo to enjoy his life.more to come
I really hope this gist about this Maria Okan pregnant for Olamide is a fake gist.I just really hope ooo pic.twitter.com/MFCWRarAuh— ogunlade bunmi (@bumzzylamar1) July 3, 2019
We were just praising Olamide two days ago on the birth of his new baby for being a good example and staying away from controversy. Now it's alleged that he's expecting a child with Maria Okan. WOW.— Pastor O.S (oreofe samuel) (@hooreofe2) July 3, 2019
Olamide has finally joined our gang #starboygang with different baby mama with a celebrity for that matter 😂 Maria okan of beatfm.— Peatah (@Itz_peatah) July 3, 2019
Maria Okan & Olamide?— Alternative Man (@OBpizzle) July 3, 2019
All the accent only to be with shepeteri president?
Maria Okan is pregnant and Olamide is rumored to be the father after Olamide welcomed a baby in the US 2 days ago— Ewure Of Africa (@Dehkunle) July 3, 2019
Wizkid amd Ubi Franklin: pic.twitter.com/k0sm3I3ivC
Still trying to figure out who the hell Maria okan is... But in between Olamide is a good choice. pic.twitter.com/5IujZYZhJV— Uztaz Adeleke (@Sir_Adele) July 3, 2019
Na wa oh. It’s been back to back drama lately. From Busola to Sex toy senator now Maria okan— Kay Maure (@kay_maure) July 3, 2019
Nigeria which way???
The Maria Okan and Olamide story can wait... Lets focus on Senator Sex Toy first.— Ogbeni Harmony 🇳🇬 (@TwittHarmony) July 3, 2019
Maria Okan is pregnant yes, is Olamide the father of the baby ? Not confirmed yet.— Ola Elixir 💚🇳🇬 (@thegreatola) July 3, 2019
Why you angry?, you want to marry Maria to one of your uncles or you’ve a crush on her?.
Eyahhh Sorry oooo but she’s taken eventuarry for vanishing 🥴🥴🥴🥴
Maria Okan disappoint you because she has a baby for Olamide?— Son of Grace | Father of Arya (@IamToluOnifade) July 3, 2019
Wow, I don't know why you people think someone cannot do what they want with their lives.
Who are you to say you don't expect her to do such?
People can live anymore because you don't want them to disappoint you.
