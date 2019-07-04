



Ohaneze Ndigbo, apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, has commended the federal government for suspending the proposed Ruga settlements in the country.





The federal government had suspended the initiative following public outcry against it.





In a statement by Nnia Nwodo, president-general of Ohaneze , the organisation said it is heartwarming that the Buhari administration finally deferred to the opinion of others on public issues.





The organisation expressed worries about the lingering crisis between farmers and herders, urging the federal government to deport illegal immigrants to avert “further infiltration”.





“It is heartwarming to observe that for the first time the current leadership at the federal level has deferred to people’s opinion on public issues,” the statement read.





“Ohanaeze Ndigbo is as worried about the restoration of peace between farmers and herders in the country as the Federal Government and believes that the ultimate solution to it is to embrace ranching.





“Government should carry out an audit of foreigners in the country and ascertain those with genuine entry papers, deport those illegally in the country as well as ensure that the nation’s borders are properly manned to avert further massive infiltration.





“As a process towards healing, the present wounds and uniting the country, adequate compensation should be paid to relations of victims of the unwarranted killings in the country in recent times.”





Ohanaeze also urged the federal government to take immediate measures to disarm “AK-47-wielding herders”, adding that “issues surrounding the suspended RUGA scheme indicate the importance of consulting the people before taking certain decisions that will affect them.”



