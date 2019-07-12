



The Ohanaeze Youth Council worldwide, OYC, on Friday warned herdsmen to stop moving around bushes and farmland across the South East from July 20, 2019.





The youths warned of severe consequences if herdsmen are caught moving around bushes and farmlands with their cattle.





In a statement signed by its President General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, OYC called on Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, to educate herdsmen on the new directive.





The youth-group also lauded the South East Governors on their decisive stand on ending the herdsmen, farmers clash by imposing restrictions on the movement of Cattle, “only approved conveyance of cattle by lorry, not on foot, which had abolished the aged long method of cattle movement by foot.”





The group, ” Called on Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria to officially educate and informed all ignorant Cattleman Breeders and herdsmen of the urgent development within one week starting from today being Friday 12th July 2019, and from 20th July any person caught transgressing against the law will taste the wrath of Igbo Youths. We wish to inform Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, failure to adhere to this warning will bear the consequences of any decisive action taken on this matter.”





Stating that it “will not be able to guarantee the safety of any herdsmen moving around the bushes and farmland across the South East from 20th July 2019,” OYC also advised Igbo Youth leaders in “95 lgas in the South East not to take laws into their hands but co-operate with security agents to ensure that law and order are maintain.”





“We wish to remind Igbo Youths and Southeast Governors of the importance of Grass supplies to the cattle Market as a huge business especially across the country, and urge the Youths to take advantage of the opportunities. We laud the South East Governors position on the Ruga settlement program and National livestock Transformation Programme which was out-rightly rejected and advice IPOB to stop crying foul over nothing, as Governors Ikpeazu and Ugwuanyi is not involved from any shabby deals with Fulani herdsmen.





“Our independent investigation after interviews with Traditional Rulers, Town Union leaders and Community based groups, confirmed that the two Governors are not Igbo saboteurs as alleged by IPOB. It’s on record that Governor Ikpeazu of Abia was the first Southern Governor in Nigeria to outrightly reject Ruga settlement at Phone-in program of Radio Nigeria (FRCN) Abuja 22nd June 2019, Isiguzoro said.





OYC also promised to facilitate a meeting with the leadership of the Coalition of Northern groups “by early August to ensure that there’s peace in the North.”





“We are extending hands of friendship across-the-board, and we expect the Arewa Youths will see the reason for we to “Jaw jaw” rather than” War War,” he added.