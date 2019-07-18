The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, has debunked the information that corps members will start receiving the N30,000 new minimum wage as their monthly allowance from July.Brig. Gen. Ibrahim toldon Wednesday that the NYSC management was yet to receive any directive from the government concerning minimum wage or increment in corps members’ allowance.“When there is an increment and we have been notified, we will communicate the heartwarming decision to our corps members through appropriate channels.“And certainly, the management will make sure that our corps members are paid according to the new increment.” he said.The NYSC boss urged the general public to disregard fake Twitter posts bearing his identity.He appealed to corps members to use verifiable social media accounts of the scheme when seeking information to avoid being misinformed by purveyors of fake news.