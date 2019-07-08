



Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to the statement made by Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, over the weekend.





Governor El-Rufai, said although Northern Nigeria is the most backward and uneducated region in Nigeria, it is a thing of pride to say that Northerners are rarely arrested for Yahoo Yahoo and other financial crimes.





He also quickly added the positives, some that may be controversial: the north feeding the nation, producing its richest citizen, the northerners less involved in fraud and being more honest and the north being the most populous region.





El-Rufa’i gave this view during the Northern Youth Summit organized by Northern Hibiscus Initiative in Kaduna.





Reacting via his Twitter handle, a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, said Northerners have looted the treasury over the last 59 years of “our nation’s existence” more than any other group of Nigerians.







