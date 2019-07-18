Yul Edochie, Nigerian actor and politician has stated that his colleague, Nonso Diobi gave him shelter when he first came to Lagos.Yul made this known while sending birthday wishes to Nonso Diobi during the week.In his words: “In 2005/2006 I came to Lagos to hustle for movie roles.I met @nonsodiobi on a set; he was already a star then. We clicked. He said to me ‘come and stay in my house, it’s closer to our location than your brother’s house, you’ll be going to work with me, from there you’ll get to meet more big wigs in the game’.“This wonderful soul gave me a roof over my head in Lagos; he never complained over anything, fed me and was always willing to assist me in anything. Nonny I never forget oo. Thank you bro!I wish you a very happy birthday and may God grant you all your heart desires”.Recall that back in June 2019, Yul Edochie survived a ghastly auto crash. On June 5, the movie star had narrated how he “miraculously” survived a ghastly car crash with only a “few cuts and bruises”.Edochie took to his Twitter page to reflect on the accident and how he had a rethink about his life and gave it to Christ.“Someone said to me ‘that accident really shook you’. Well, that’s an understatement. Actually, it reset my brain to factory setting. God gave me a second chance. I’m a new man in Christ now, I’m born again. Don’t wait till it happens to you, follow Christ today!,” Edochie wrote.