



Davido wants all his haters to know he is not just a hardworking singer but a constant hitmaker.





The music star apparently triggered by what he perceives as not been appreciated in the music industry took to his Instagram stories on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, where he dropped some hardcore points for his haters.





"Guys I want to thank all my brothers and sisters my fans, the people that supported me, the single, Chris and of course Chris... I'm already used to it. I have been in this industry for seven years and nobody supports me, its just hate, from morning to night its just hate, because of what? My papa get money na my fault? I work hard, I deliver hits, I take care of my people. You got a problem with me? Suck my d**k! F**k you! We rise by lifting others," he said.





This latest video is coming less than 24 hours after he dropped the video to the song 'Blow My Mind' featuring Chris Brown.





