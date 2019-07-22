



The Presidency has said that there is no security collapse in the country.





It said that the administration of Muhammadu Buhari disagrees with the prevailing assumption that Nigerians are no longer safe in their country.





This assertion was made by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.





Shehu, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics said, “we are in total disagreement with the assumptions of collapse of security in the country.”

He argued that the Government was on top of the security situation in the country and added that calm had been restored to the North Central and Niger Delta.





Shehu said that “security challenges had existed before the present administration came to office,” stressing that the Buhari-led administration met its own challenges and were dealing with them as decisive as they could.





According to the Presidential Adviser, his principal was open to new ideas.





He further stated that “the President doesn’t think he knows it all and as such, will be willing to consider options.”