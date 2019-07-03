Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari Government’s suspension of the Ruga farm settlement policy.President Buhari has suspended the Ruga programme pending further notice.RUGA settlement scheme was an idea designed to stem the tide of herdsmen/farmers clashes in parts of the country.But some states affected and members of the public understood it as another form of the earlier proposed cattle colony by the federal government, hence kicked against it.However, a source close to the presidency hinted newsmen on Wednesday, that Buhari may have resolved to suspend the scheme till further consultations.Reacting, Nnamdi Kanu on his Twitter page commended IPOB for kicking against RUGA settlement.The IPOB leader further called for referendum on Biafra restoration.Kanu wrote: “As Jubril/the Cabal bows to pressure and suspend implementation of their #RUGA, let me salute IPOB worldwide which took a principled stand and fired the first salvo against this evident Fulanization agenda. Better yet, RUGA or not, a referendum on Biafra restoration is NEXT.”