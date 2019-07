The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has reacted to the call by the Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF) for herdsmen to leave the Southern part of Nigeria.





The Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF) had urged Fulani herders to leave Southern part of the country if the safety of their lives and property are not guaranteed.





The Chairman of the forum, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, who said this at a news conference in Abuja on Tuesday, claimed that there was a move by some trouble elements to engage herders in violence in the Southern part of the country.





He was quoted as saying, “We have heard in the few hours ago that some violence had already started to manifest in some sections of the country against the herdsmen.

“But then, if there is no certainty that their safety is guaranteed by the authorities that are immediately around them or by the authorities that have responsibility for the overall security of all Nigerians wherever they reside, we are certainly worried about their wellbeing.





“If it is indeed true that their safety is not guaranteed in the places where they are residing, we would rather have them back into areas where their safety is guaranteed, and they should be coming back as much as possible to the North.”





But, reacting Nnamdi Kanu on his Twitter page said, “On behalf of the great IPOB family worldwide, I welcome the decision by Fulani feudal lords to recall their terror cells back to the north.