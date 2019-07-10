



The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended Ibrahim Muhammad to President Muhammadu Buhari as chief justice of Nigeria (CJN).





Soji Oye, spokesman of the council, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.





Muhammad has been occupying the office in acting capacity since January when Buhari suspended Walter Onnoghen, former CJN, who was accused of false declaration of assets.





Oye said the decision of the council was arrived at an emergency meeting that held on July 10.

“The National Judicial Council rose today from an Emergency Meeting to recommend to President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, the appointment of Hon. Dr. Justice I. T. Muhammad, CFR, as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria,” the spokesman said.





“The Meeting which was initially presided over by Hon. Mr. Justice Umaru Abdullahi, CON, considered and approved the recommendation of its Interview Committee that screened the two candidates presented by the Federal Judicial Service Commission to it for appointment as Chief Justice of Nigeria.





“Council at the Meeting commended President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, for his unequivocal position on the financial autonomy for the States Judiciary and called on the various State Executives to as a matter of urgency, commence its immediate implementation.





“It posited that this is not only in line with the Constitutional dictates, but presently the Judicial position.





“Council also considered notification of retirements of Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Chief Judges of Gombe, Edo, Niger, Ebonyi, Acting Chief Judge of Kebbi States as well as those of nine other Judicial Officers from the Federal High Court, High Courts of Gombe, Delta, Edo, Imo, Benue and Katsina States.”





The spokesman also said the council recommended eight judges for appointment in Sokoto, Lagos, Anambra, Ebonyi, Niger, Taraba, Kano, and Jigawa states.





Here is the list;

Muhammad S. Sifawa – chief judge, Sokoto high court

Kazeem O. Alogba – chief judge, Lagos high court

Ijem Onwuamaegbu – chief judge, Anambra high court

Nwaigwe A. Anselm – chief judge, Ebonyi high court

Aliyu M. Mayaki – chief judge, Niger high court

Filibus B. Andetur – chief judge, Taraba high court

Tijjani Yusuf Yakasai – grand kadi, Kano sharia appeal court