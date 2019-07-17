The Golden Boy is an award run by Italian sports daily Tuttosport and handed out to a young footballer playing in Europe, adjudged to have been the most impressive during a calendar year.All nominees must be under the age of 21 and play in a European nation’s top tier.Chukwueze has been one of Nigeria’s best players at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and before that, was imperious for his LaLiga side, Villarreal in the 2018/2019 season.The long list also contains names like Matthijs de Ligt who is moving to Juventus from Ajax