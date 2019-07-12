

@Gbengaadeoti ” New Nigerian passport has Herdsmen picture inscribed on it. My question is, WHY? Hope we can see that the agenda of the Presidency is clear, no one is talking about this.”



@Casclement53 “Things are happening very fast in this second coming of PMB! In d new Nigerian passport, cows and Fulanis are now embedded.”



@Apostle_truth “Big shame to Nigerians, the same Fulani, and Cow in Nigerian passport are the number one enemies of Nigeria. Fulani is a minority in Nigeria, only Fulani politicians use the passport for travel Fulani is a terror to Nigerian.This was forced on Nigerians. ”



@Chichijethro “Fake pastor Osinbajo and Muhammadu Buhari are sponsoring the deadliest terrorist called Fulani criminal murderers by putting their photo and cows photo in Nigerian passport.”



@Obiakoconstance “Am I really seeing cows? This is 2019 Nigerian passport.”



@Dafemlions “This RUGA metamorphosis is no joke o. See the new Nigerian passport with cows and herdsmen printed on it?



@Ogazirim1 “Fulanization is not a joke. Look closely at the visa pages of the new Nigerian passport and see for yourself.”



@MrEnebechi “Nigerian passport, this cow thing is serious. Other countries are displaying technological innovations. Nigeria under Buhari is displaying a Fulani man grazing publicly and disturbing the whole country with cows. Where was our brain when we elected a village man as a president?



@Hhorlamilekan “When someone tries to show you one part of the NIGERIAN Passport to suit his/her own propaganda just show them this.”



@Okpala_pat “President Buhari showcased the new Nigerian Passport recently. Please Nigerians, check out the passport leaves. Fulanization and Islamization of Nigeria are being institutionalized.Change.”



@ChiChi “Osinbajo and Buhari sponsoring the deadliest terrorist group called fulani herdsmen criminals murderers by putting their photo and their rubbish cows photo in Nigerian passport. We will boycott that passport till that terrorist group is removed.”



@Esta_ice”Fulani herdsmen killing people are being dignified and honored.”

A cross-section of Nigerians have reacted to the image of a herder and his cattle on Nigeria’s new passport.The new passport which was posted online by Apostle Suleman had an inscription of a herder and his cattle on it.This has since generated reactions from Nigerians online as they called out President Muhammadu Buhari over ‘alleged fulanisation’ agenda.