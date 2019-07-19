Angry Nigerians on social media are attacking legendary singer and songwriter, Innocent Idibia popularly known as 2face or 2Baba, after endorsing a provoking post criticizing the holy bible.





A Nigerian social critic, Ikhide Ikheloa, popularly known as Pa Ikhide, criticized Africans for still believing in the Bible and the ‘White man’s God.’





He wrote “Unpopular opinion: The bible is a great work of fiction, a tool of oppression created by feuding brothers to oppress women, children and the vulnerable. It is homophobic and racist and to the extent that white slave hunters prayed over captured warriors from West Africa with the bible before they were shipped off to be slaves”

“it boggles my mind that an African would look at that bible and not hiss in disgust. Their God looked away during the middle passage as millions of Africans perished during the slave trade. We had our own religion before the coming of the white man. What is wrong with us? We are our own slaves. Onugo of my people lives in me, Open your eyes. Nonsense”





Endorsing the post, 2face took to his Instagram handle to share a screenshot of it, and captioned it “Africa Wake up#openyourmind #openyoureyes #ONELOVERELIGION Emancipate yourself from mental slavery.”



