During the just concluded monthly Holyghost service, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor E.A Adeboye, reacted to the recent rape allegations leveled against the Founder of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly COZA, Biodun Fatoyinbo, and a few other men of God.

Speaking at the church's monthly all night service which held at the Camp ground along Lagos-Ibadan expressway yesterday July 5th, Pastor Adeboye said  'when you find yourself facing useful lust, the bible says Flee which means run as a terror. When you see a sister smiling at you in a funny way, run. Run! Don't say I am a great man of God and I am highly annoited'. (Read HERE)
  
