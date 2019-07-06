During the just concluded monthly Holyghost service, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor E.A Adeboye, reacted to the recent rape allegations leveled against the Founder of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly COZA, Biodun Fatoyinbo, and a few other men of God.
Speaking at the church's monthly all night service which held at the Camp ground along Lagos-Ibadan expressway yesterday July 5th, Pastor Adeboye said 'when you find yourself facing useful lust, the bible says Flee which means run as a terror. When you see a sister smiling at you in a funny way, run. Run! Don't say I am a great man of God and I am highly annoited'. (Read HERE)
When I listen to pastor adeboye— Mr. President (Ààrę) 🍁 (@presidentaare20) July 6, 2019
I begin to ask myself why God has blessed the man with such an incomparable wisdom.
That level of
wisdom remains unmatched
Pastor Adeboye now made me believe that Wisdom indeed reside with the elders. In his words:— Real Talker (@MrNecs) July 6, 2019
* When you see a woman smiling at you in a 😂koi koi way you better run 🏃🏼🏃🏼
* When a woman accuses you of something, nobody will listen to you.
* Flee from every appearance of evil. pic.twitter.com/7euiwVyjWY
Im not a member of Redeemed, bt I respect Pastor Adeboye alot. If you make out time to listen to what he said, SHOTS were fired at Fatoyinbo. The Bible says " maintain your conduct fine among the nations", in order words, your fine conduct will speak for you even in your absence— 🇳🇬🇳🇬 ™DannyGains 2 ™ 🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@GainWithDanny11) July 6, 2019
Pastor Adeboye has spoken. Wise old man speaking directly from the Bible not dancing around the issue on an IG post.— Queen (@theShe__) July 6, 2019
No names. But if the shoe fits, oh well.... Go ‘head then! 😆
Words of the elders... hmmm— Radical (@Yormie_Blue) July 6, 2019
They want to burn you and you decided to rub petrol all over your body and sit next to the fire
They are calling you a thief and here you are playing with a goat's kid
You say you don't want to eat yet you are smelling the meat...
Pastor Adeboye 🔥
Pastor Adeboye has given me another reason to believe what the elders see sitting down, the young cannot see it even on a mountain top. Without mentioning name, he passed his messages accurately and admonished young ministers of God. Wisdom resides with the elders— Olajuwon (@ogbeni_skrtel) July 6, 2019
A lot of words from Pastor Adeboye been compelled to speak in light of recent happenings... one statement that got me pondering 🤔....— Radical (@Yormie_Blue) July 6, 2019
WHENEVER A WOMAN ACCUSES YOU, NOBODY WILL LISTEN TO YOU...
Very deep that all I can add is,
NEVER BE IN A POSITION FOR A WOMAN TO ACCUSE YOU
This has to be the best video of the century.— #BBNaija #BBNajia2019 #BBNaijaUpdates❁ (@inoutnaija) July 6, 2019
Moment Pastor Adeboye said 'When you see a sister smiling at you in a Koi Koi way....' pic.twitter.com/plBvAlGt0a
Even if you want to come for Pastor Adeboye out of the burning desire to be woke.— Shalom Ibironke (@Biyatife) July 5, 2019
Please listen to what he has said. "Flee from every appearances of evil"
-Don't overestimate your resistance to temptation
- Avoid controversy with women, because people tend to believe them more.
Pastor Adeboye had spoken well and had made reference in the bible.. Even as a Strong man, run away from youthful lust. When girl is doing smiling at you, use your brain o o... Run 🏃— Ajayi Olalekan 🇳🇬 (@Maworry22) July 6, 2019
GOD will have mercy #SwimmingInGlory7 #BornToBeGreat #BBNaija2019 #jeff jacuzzi #SeanTizzleSzn pic.twitter.com/bqlCT5cTpX
Pastor Adeboye is only responsible for what he said not for what you understand.— 🇨🇦BUKOLA OF CANADA🇨🇦 (@nawtiebukky) July 6, 2019
I totally concur to every word from Pastor Adeboye on the recent happenings, especially bothering on clerical abuse in the church.— Onyibe Emmanuel (@onyibe_emmanuel) July 6, 2019
Though I have quite a little liberal mindset on Christianity, there is a great need for conservatism to protect the depths, soul and tenets of our..
Pastor Adeboye is so wise, so so wise, even if he didn't mention names we all know where he stands 😂 unlike those hypocrites going to church last week sunday saying "we love you pastor" , Grandpa shook the table broke it and used Bible scriptures to back it up pic.twitter.com/KJQWYUF0a1— Kiddee La baller (SHOWBOY) (@iam_kiddee) July 6, 2019
Grandpa is shaking tables 😂😂😂😂 Pastor Adeboye I Stan !!— ASOGWA CHUKWUEBUBE 😒🌚 (@ProbsYour) July 5, 2019
Growing up as a believer, we knew these— Baridueh Badon (@BadonB) July 6, 2019
- Pastors dont counsel women alone.
-some pastors tell their wives to counsel women
- some use transparent glass in counselling rooms.
- dont have females as private secretaries
-always travel with your wife.
Thanks Pastor Adeboye
I love Pastor Adeboye's take on Biodun Fatoyinbo's philandering ways. He didn't mince words when he referenced the Bible about fleeing EVERY appearance of evil. The RCCG pastor should take it a notch higher by addressing the evil being perpetuated & supported by @ProfOsinbajo .— Charles the 1st (@9jaBloke) July 6, 2019
Meanwhile what Pastor Adeboye is trying to say here is don’t make it possible for a woman to accuse you. Don’t provide the room for accusations, because people would most likely believe a woman over you, so wisdom is FLEE FLEE FLEE— Kolawole Victor (@gem_kolawole) July 6, 2019
