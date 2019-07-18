The Bayelsa State Police Command said it had intensified search for the rescue of the kidnapped 79-year-old mother of ex-Super Eagles striker and coach, Samson Siasia.The state Police Commissioner, Mr Uche Anozia, told journalists that the command had deployed its marine components in Odoni waterways in the Sagbama Local Government Area of the state as part of efforts to rescue the kidnapped octogenarian and other women, including a 17-year-old girl.Gunmen had invaded Odoni community on Monday and kidnapped the 79-year-old woman with two others, Mrs Florence Douanana, 65, and a girl, Selekire Douanana, who is 17.The police boss, who visited the community on Tuesday, stated that the command was doing everything possible for the victims to regain their freedom.Anozia stated, “This incident occurred on Monday at about 2am. This is River Nun, through which the captors came and kidnapped them.“The Bayelsa command’s Tactical Team were here yesterday, Monday and we are here today (Tuesday) again. The police are on top of the game to rescue the victims. I am assuring the public and the relatives that no stone is left unturned.“We have deployed the Marine component in the waterways in the area.”On checkmating incidence of kidnapping, the police commissioner said the command would continue to work hard to take control of the marine landscape in the state.“You know Bayelsa is 80 per cent water and that means our operation is mainly focusing on waterways,” Anozie said.Mr Commander Siasia, 93-year-old father of the former coach commended the efforts of the police and appealed to them to redouble operations to bring back his wife.“My wife was taken away yesterday, Monday and up till now, I have not set my eyes on her. Please, help me to bring her alive. Thank you for your efforts,” he said.Meanwhile, the family of the abducted Mrs Beauty Siasia had yet to hear from the abductors as they were yet to open communication with them.Mr Dennis Siasia, the younger brother to the former footballer, said the inability to contact the family might not be unconnected with her mother’s inability to remember phone numbers as she was whisked away without her mobile phone.“Yes, the abductors have not contacted the family. We have reported to the police. She was taken away without taking along her drugs. Even if they ask her for our numbers, she would not be able to help because she cannot recall mobile numbers. We are full of prayers and hoping she would be released soon,” said Siasia.