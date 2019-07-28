



The military Special Task Force (STF) in charge of security in Plateau State said it had taken steps to avoid any protest by the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) in the state.





STF Commander, Maj.-Gen. Augustine Agundu, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Jos, said that proactive measures had been put in place in collaboration with other security agencies in Plateau to forestall any form of protest.





According to him, the steps are imperative in order to avoid a ripple effects of the Shi’ites protests in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.





“With the unfortunate incident that happened in Abuja over the IMN protest, we have taken a lot of proactive measures so that such a thing does not emanate here.

“We have engaged the Sheik who is of the Shiite Islamic sect and told him that we have a peculiar case here in Plateau.





“We have worked seriously for peace for us to be in the stage we are now, and would not want any form of procession.





“The organisation is already proscribed here in Plateau.





“We are planning on how to mobilise our forces because in the euphoria of celebration, there may be one or two altercations.





“These meetings are always regular, and we are always in touch with religious and traditional leaders.





“We have a closely knitted relationship, cooperation and synergy with all security agencies as well as religious and traditional leaders.





“I will advocate that other states having some security challenges could come and learn from this synergy,” he said.



