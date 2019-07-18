A Nigerian Iman, Abubakar Abdullahi, has been honoured with US International Religious Freedom Award for risking his own life to save some Christians in Jos.





The Muslim cleric hid 262 Christians in his mosque and home from alleged Fulani herdsmen in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, during June 2018 clashes.





According to a video shared by the State’s department on twitter on Wednesday, Iman Abdullahi was honoured alongside other recipients of the award from Cyprus, Sudan, Brazil, and Iraq.





Speaking at the ceremony, the U.S. Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo, commended the heroic efforts of the freedom advocates as he said:





“I’m especially honoured tonight to share the stage with the men and women who have demonstrated how much each one of us is capable of in advancing this noble shared cause.





“If the future of religious freedom rests on solid ground, it’s because of people who are sharing the stage with me tonight.





“To say that each of them is brave is a gross understatement. To say their work is tough does not go nearly far enough.”





Imam Abdullahi is the chief Imam of Nghar village mosque. He was born in Bauchi State in 1936 and has lived most years of his life in Nghar, leading the Muslim community through the mosque.



