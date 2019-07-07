There continues to be an increase in the number of ‘silver-spoon kids’ at the helm of some of Nigeria’s biggest companies. JOY MARCUS writes on some of themIsi Omenai (Danjuma)Isi Omenai is the son of a former Minister of Defence, Lt. Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (retd.), and Senator Daisy Danjuma. He holds a Master from the University of Manchester Institute of Science & Technology, and a first degree from the University of Liverpool. He is an oil and gas professional who has built his experiences overtime working in key commercial business functions in East and West Africa where he was responsible for economics, contracting and new business development. The young man is not just handsome with edgy youth swag, he played a major role in transforming Sapetro, where his father is the chairman.Halima Aliko DangoteThe beautiful Halima Aliko Dangote is often described as a chip off the old block when it comes to critical thinking. Not one to make noise on social media, the young lady is an entrepreneur and philanthropist. She is the Executive Director of the Aliko Dangote Foundation and Dangote Industries Limited. She also serves on the board of Dangote Group. She is the daughter of Nigerian business mogul, AlikoDangote. Halima is not just a businesswoman, she is also not a novice in the style department as her love for colourful clothes can’t be hidden. Also, her lipstick game is always on point.Bella Disu (Adenuga)Popularly known as Bella Disu, she is a woman with the strength of 10 men. Recall how she dazzled with beauty and brains when she welcomed the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, when the latter visited Nigeria last year. The mother of two is not just pretty, she is a tactical and intelligent businesswoman. One could tell that she is following in the footsteps of her father, Dr Mike Adenuga, the chairman of Globacom Limited. Bella is the Executive Vice-Chairman, Globalcom.Ashley Adaji (Adeleke)Not much is known about billionaire businessman, Adedeji Adeleke’s second daughter, Ashley Adaji. A sister to pop star, Davido, Ashley is part of the Pacific Holdings Limited’s management team. The mother of one is beautiful and reserved. Unlike many of her ilk, she avoids the spotlight like her father, who has been described as ‘almost shy’. However, her uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke, is a terrific dancer.Oskar IbruCalled the scion of the Ibru dynasty, this billionaire businessman is a jolly good fellow. He loves the good life and makes no pretence about it. Usually called Olorogun, he hosts some of the best parties in this part of the world. Oskar runs and oversees the many activities of the Ibru Organisation. Also, he is stylish and wears only the best apparels.Bismarck J. RewaneBismarck is the son of Alfred Rewane, a renowned economist who was murdered in1995 at his residence in Ikeja, Lagos. Bismarck graduated from the University of Ibadan with a Bachelors and Honours degree in Economics in 1972. He has worked at several blue-chip financial institutions in Nigeria and overseas, holding various senior management positions. He is an experienced finance practitioner with exotic looks. He is also an independent Non-Executive Director at Guinness Nigeria.Ede DafinoneEde Dafinone is a seasoned chartered accountant and the chairman, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export Group. Son of the late Senator David Dafinone, he is a Deputy Managing Partner at HorwathDafinone, Chartered Accountants, and coordinating director, Sapele Integrated Industries Limited. He also holds prominent positions in other notable organisations. Ede is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales. He has the disposition of an aristocrat and always looks cute too.Tunde FolawiyoTunde Folawiyo is the son of the late Chief Abdulwahab Iyanda Folawiyo, a businessman and philanthropist. Tunde is following in the footprints of his father with the tremendous work he is doing with Yinka Folawiyo Group of Companies. Currently serving as the chairman of the company, Tunde also founded Folawiyo Energy Limited, a subsidiary of the Yinka Folawiyo Group of Companies. He has been said to have the physique of a superstar actor.Ladipupo BalogunPopularly known as Ladi, the Non-Executive Director of FCMB has worked in various areas of the financial institution, including treasury, corporate banking and investment banking. His father, Chief Michael Olasubomi Balogun is a Nigerian banker and philanthropist who founded First City Monument Bank and is a long-time member of the council of the Nigerian Stock Exchange. Ladi began his banking career in 1993 at Morgan Grenfell and Co. Limited, one of UK’s most prestigious investment banks. His restructuring and business development efforts are largely responsible for the geometric growth of FCMB in recent years. Not only knowledgeable about finance, the young man is also a fine dresser too.Abdulsamad RabiuAbdulsamad Isyaku Rabiu is a businessman and the son of the late Isyaku Rabiu, one of Nigeria’s foremost industrialists in the 1970s and 1980s. Abdulsamad is the founder and chairman of BUA Group, a Nigerian conglomerate with interests in manufacturing, infrastructure and agriculture, with revenue in excess of $2.5bn. As much as he is a practical businessman, he is also a ‘looker’ and never goes unnoticed when he enters a room.