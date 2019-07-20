The Nigerian Army has graduated 259 Cadets of Direct Short Service Course from Nigerian Army School of Infantry, Jaji, Kaduna State.The officers, who comprised serving and non-serving personnel, graduated in different fields in the six months intensive training at the school.The new officers were conferred with the rank of Lieutenant in the Nigerian Army by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin.At the ceremony, Olonisakin said, “As professional officers, who will shortly be commissioned into the Nigerian Army, each and every one of you has various roles to play based on your expertise and previous experiences, in curtailing the country’s security challenges.“As junior leaders, you will be confronted with various challenges. The Nigerian Army expects you to add value to the system by being innovative and providing objective leadership to the men that will be placed under your watch.“I wish to make it clear to the passing-out cadets that the Nigerian Armed Forces has zero-tolerance for indiscipline and unprofessional conduct.“You are expected to exhibit complete and absolute loyalty to the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, as provided in the Constitution and the Oath of Allegiance which will be administered to you shortly.“You are also expected to be guided by existing regulations in your personal and professional conduct.”(NAN)