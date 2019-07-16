



Head coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, has hinted that he will field goalkeeper Francis Uzoho and striker Victor Osimhen against Tunisia, in their Africa Cup of Nations third-place playoff on Wednesday.





Both players are yet to feature at the tournament.





Rohr has picked 21 of the 23 players he took to the AFCON so far.





Speaking at his pre-match conference on Tuesday, the German said it would be interesting to use all members of his squad.

“We have used 21 players and it will be interesting to see all 23 players play.





“We always take our games seriously even against Madagascar although we thought to give game time to some players. We are well motivated to win against a Tunisia who are ranked higher than us.





“This team is still very young and deserves to continue together. I think we will see all 23 players play, even though they might not start.





“It’s difficult for a 3rd choice goalkeeper to play but I know how difficult it must feel for a player being in a tournament and not play,” Rohr said.