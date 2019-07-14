



Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr has released his first eleven for Nigeria’s clash against Algeria on Sunday.





Nigeria faces Algeria in the semi-final of the African Cup of Nations in Egypt by 8:00 local time.





Rohr did not make any change in the team that defeated South Africa in the quarter final.





He also maintained same formation which is the 4-2-3-1.

Daniel Akpeyi starts in goal with a back four of William Troost-Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo, Jamilu Collins and Chidozie Awaziem.





In the midfield, Nigeria has Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi and Oghenekaro Etebo.





Ahmed Musa will play from the left with Samuel Chukwueze on the right and Odion Ighalo will once again lead the attack.





