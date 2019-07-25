



Former Military Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (Rtd), has said Nigeria is moving forward despite the many internal and external setbacks rocking the nation.





He stated this in Abuja on Wednesday at the 2019 Sensitisation Workshop on the Act establishing the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC.





Gowon, who was represented by one time Minister of Education ad pioneer Director-General of NYSC, Col. Ahmadu Ali (rtd), lauded efforts made by successive administrations towards ensuring Nigeria remained an indivisible entity after the civil war.





He said: “Nigerians should call to mind the bold step we took over 46 years ago to provide a platform for young Nigerians to play their part in actualising our vision of a a united, peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.





“A world of difference exists between the NYSC in 1973 and today. We started the Scheme not long after the civil war with less than 4,000 corpers.





“Today, the current Director-General is handling about 350,000 corps members at once. That shows you the growth of Nigeria itself. Such phenomenal rise alone depicts the nation is moving forward irrespective of what is being said in certain quarters.





“Those of us who have served this nation and know what is going on, know that Nigeria is going forward despite the internal and external setbacks.”