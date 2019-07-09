Former presidential candidate, Oby Ezekwesili, has again attacked President Muhammadu Buhari, saying that becoming President was his “one and only outcome”.





Ezekwesili said this on Tuesday in series of posts on her Twitter page while lamenting about state of the nation.





The former minister said the current state of Nigeria shows the country is not being run by a President.





According to her, “Buhari shows no sense of urgency to tackling the numerous governance challenges that keep multiplying?





“Do we at all have a President in office these days? This is a legitimate question that should be answered by Aso Rock.





“How can a Government be so oblivious of the temperature of the country it is supposedly ‘governing





“Let’s say Aso Rock says we do have a President, can they please let him know that our Constitution has no provision for Imperial Presidency?





“He is not a king. This country is neither being led nor governed right now.





“It is more than obvious that “Becoming President” was the one and only Outcome for Buhari. Or what explains the fact that he seldom shows any sense of urgency to tackling the numerous governance challenges that keep multiplying?





“Bear the title, Nigeria President for nothing? The so-called resilience of Nigerians is getting closer to its expiry date.





“Grinding poverty is all over the land and desperate daily messages for help by citizens keep growing while Aso Rock pretends to itself that “things are normal”. Only in your cocoon are things normal.





“Listening to a desperate Citizen threaten suicide because “he is tired of it all and cannot see anyway forward” makes one extremely angry at the lackadaisical attitude of this FG to insecurity and poverty.





“Citizens need the fiercest urgency, Buhari in governance now.”