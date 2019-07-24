



Uchechukwu Ogah, ministerial nominee from Abia state, says Nigeria has all it takes to feed the entire world.





He said this while responding to questions from senators during the screening of ministerial nominees on Wednesday.





President Muhammadu Buhari had submitted a list of 43 ministerial nominees, which was read at the senate plenary on Tuesday.





Ogah, who was the first nominee to be screened, said the country could diversify from oil to agriculture.

“We don’t need to depend on only oil. I believe that if we develop our agricultural sector, we can equally develop, and create jobs for our teeming youths,” he said.





“Take for instance, if you build a farmland where you can house over 150 youths and you provide enabling accommodation for them and you give them all the necessary amenities. I can tell you that these youths will be powerful to turn an entire piece of land to something that will create revenue for the entire country.





“We as a nation can export and feed the entire world. We have a capacity, we have the population, we have all the resources that is required which is the human capital which is the best that is needed. So I believe that if we can do that, we can actually improve in this nation.”



