



Some Niger Delta militants under the banner of Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators have issued a stern warning to youths from the Northern part of the country over their recent threat and ultimatum to residents from the Southern region of the country.





The militants warned that the Northern youths were worsening the already-tensed situation in the country.





Buhari had announced suspension of the Federal Government’s earlier plan to establish settlement for Fulani herdsmen across the country.





The militants however advised the Buhari-led government to build the settlement in the large expanse of land at the Sambisa forest instead of siting same elsewhere.





The group spoke against the backdrop of a 30-day ultimatum by the youths to President Muhammadu Buhari and Southern Governors to implement the Ruga settlement policy.





This was contained in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Sunday by John Dukku, the leader of the coalition, who said it was unfortunate that the Northern groups would call for the implementation of a policy that had been suspended.





The statement added, “The attention of the Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators has been drawn to the recent second round of 30 days ultimatum issued by the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) to the Federal Government to forcefully implement the suspended RUGA settlement for Fulani herdsmen across the country or they will resort to self help and destruction of lives and property of Southerners resident in the North.





“The Coalition of Northern Groups further issued an ultimatum to Southerners living in the North to vacate if their various state governments refused to donate lands to federal government for the implementation of its suspended Ruga settlement within the said 30 days.





“We are surprised that in a time like this when killings of innocent citizens is the order of the day by CNG brothers, we thought CNG and Arewa youths would have risen above ethnic sentiments to condemn the unprovoked killings and the high rate of poverty in the land, rather they are bent on worsening the already tensed situation by issuing unwarranted threat.





“While we see the recent RUGA settlement plan by the Federal Government as its plot to Fulanise and Islamise the entire country by proxy. We also want the CNG to note that there is no settlement in the entire Northern part of Nigeria allocated to any tribe or ethnic group of Southern origin by the federal government under any name or guise.





“Therefore the recent threat by CNG is ill-conceived and foolishly advised by their sponsors/war mongers who feel they are super humans.





“We therefore also want to re-echo that the entire South-South and Niger Delta would never part with any of its land to Fulani terrorists no matter the amount of threat.





“We advise the Northern youths and the Presidency to build their planned Fulani settlements in Sambisa forest and stop chasing shadows as forceful implementation of such ethnic plan would only spell doom for the country.





“The Coalition of Northern Groups, Arewa Youths, MACBAN, Northern Elders, the Security Agencies and the Presidency should note that any Niger Deltan or Southerner killed by Northern youths as a result of this threat shall receive severe and adequate response from us.”