



Paris Saints-Germain superstar, Neymar could leave the club for Manchester United this summer after the French Ligue 1 champions offered Manchester United the chance to sign him.





According to Mundo Deportivo, PSG are eager to sell the Brazilian international for £200million and have given the opportunity to Man United, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Juventus to sign the forward.





PSG sporting director, Leonardo recently admitted that the club is prepared to sell Neymar after the Brazil forward failed to report for pre-season training.





He said: “PSG affirms that the player Neymar Jr was not present at the time and place required, without prior authorisation from the club.

“PSG regrets this situation and will take appropriate action.”





Meanwhile, Inter Milan have agreed to meet Manchester United’s asking price of £75million for striker, Romelu Lukaku as reported by The Sun.





Lukaku has already revealed his intention to leave the club for Inter Milan this summer.





Asked if a decision had been made, Lukaku responded earlier this week: “You guys will know something next week.”





Recall that Inter made an official approach to Man United for Lukaku last week, with sporting director Piero Ausilio jetting into London.