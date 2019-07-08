



The Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) has apologised following the inconveniences the recall of the contaminated Eva bottled water might have caused consumers.





The National Agency for Food, Drugs and Administration Control (NAFDAC) had directed the NBC to recall Eva premium table water 75cl over suspected contamination.





The agency had said the production of the water was suspended pending the outcome of investigation being conducted by it.





But Ekuma Eze, NBC’s director, public affairs and communications, said the bottling company had started withdrawing the contaminated Eva bottled water before NAFDAC issued the public alert.





He said the company is cooperating with the agency in its investigation, adding that consumers in possession of the product have been asked to return them to NBC offices for replacement.





“We had commenced withdrawal of the affected batches which are 220519.14.27 AC4 and 230519.15.15 AC4, prior to the NAFDAC announcement and are cooperating with the agency in its investigation,” he said.





“We also regret the inconvenience this may have caused our consumers and have since requested consumers in possession of products with the stated batch numbers to return them to our nearest offices or distributors/dealers for replacement.





“We wish to confirm that there are no issues with other batches of our premium Eva Water, even as we reassure our consumers of our commitment to highest quality standards, product safety and consumer satisfaction.”