



With the surge of insecurity currently being experienced in the country, the National Assembly has disclosed that efforts were in the top gear at bringing an end to the scourge of kidnappings and banditry.





The National Assembly delegation comprising members of the House of Representatives and senators stated this in Akure, the Ondo State capital on Sunday during a condolence visit to the National Leader of the Pan Yoruba Socio-political organization, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.





Recall that on July 12, Pa Fasoranti lost his 58-year-old daughter, Mrs. Funke Olakunri.





Mrs. Olakunri was gruesomely murdered by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen on the Benin-Sagamu expressway while on her way to Lagos from Akure in her Land Cruiser SUV after visiting her 93-old-year father.





The Deputy Senate Majority Leader, Senator Ajayi Boroffice, who led the delegation of the National Assembly Akure residence of Pa Fasoranti, condemned the killing of the daughter of the nonagenarian, stating that “We are fighting a war that has no frontiers. We are fighting those we don’t know their location but with our conscious efforts we would find solutions to it.”









Describing the death of the daughter of the Afenifere Leader as painful and tragic, Boroffice stated that members of the National Assembly are concerned and saddened about the insecurity challenges in the country.





He added that the Senate and the House of Representatives would continue to raise motions that will assist the executive at putting a permanent end to the menace.





“Senate condemned what happened and commiserates with Pa Fasoranti. National Assembly will work hand in hand with the executive to find lasting solutions to insecurity.





“We are concerned about what is happening. We believe that action has to be taken to stop the nefarious activities of these people.





“Something has to be done very urgently. We have all have roles to play because we are part of the government. The killings cannot continue. All Nigerians have roles to play.





While faulting the call that herdsmen should relocate from the Southern part of the country, the Senate Deputy Leader maintained that the Nigerian constitution guarantees freedom of movement.





Meanwhile, the body of Mrs. Olakunri will be committed to mother earth on Monday, 22 July at Saint David’s Anglican Cathedral Church cemetery, Ijomu, Akure, Ondo State after a funeral service at the church.