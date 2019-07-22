



The security personnel at the National Assembly Complex were on Monday positioned in strategic locations to prevent breakdown of law and order as members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, (IMN) also known as Shiite clashed with police officers in Abuja.





Members of the sect who are demanding the release of their leader, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, who has been in detention since December 2015, clashed with security operatives at the Federal Secretariat at about 1.30 p.m.





Security operatives within the premises of the National Assembly including the Sergeant-at-Arms shut down the entrance of the complex, diverting vehicular movement to alternative routes.

A burnt car at the National Assembly by Shiite protesters on 9 July





Banks, shop owners, food vendors and workers within the premises went about their activities, normally.





Shiite protesters on Tuesday, July 9, almost invaded the NASS premises throwing stones, vandalised private and public properties and injured three policemen in the process.









The injured security personnel were rushed to the NASS clinic and later to the National Hospital Abuja.