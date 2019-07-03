Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, has described the National Assembly as “the most porous parliament in the world.”The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Gbajabiamila made the remark at Wednesday’s plenary while responding to a motion under matters of urgent public importance by Rep. Dederi Isa (APC-Nano) in Abuja.He stressed that the dignity of the National Assembly and its surroundings cannot be compromised.The Speaker said the way and manner people gain access into the complex unchecked was worrisome, assuring, however, that efforts are ongoing to checkmate it, as a Committee on Internal Security of the House would be constituted to address the issue.“The issue of the porousness of the chamber is a nagging issue. This is the most porous parliament I have ever seen in the world.“So, we are making effort to ensure the internal security here and that is why we are having a new Committee on Internal Security of the House in place to address the issue.“The dignity of this place starts from the gate, not just the chamber,” he said.Earlier, Isa, who represents Karaye/Rogo Federal Constituency, had raised a motion, expressing displeasure over difficulties faced by lawmakers in gaining access into the assembly complex through the gate.Citing a section in the House Standing Rules which says “a member of the legislature shall not be obstructed or hindered from gaining access into the legislative house,” he said it was time the matter was examined.“Similarly, when you are going out, you face the same challenge. This should be addressed,” he said.(NAN)