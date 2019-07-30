The National Association of Nigerian Students has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to take urgent steps in promoting job creation and addressing the challenge of youth unemployment in the country.The NANS said the rising unemployment in the country was responsible for the security challenges being experienced in some zones and states of the federation.The NANS Public Relations Officer, Adeyemi Azeez, in a release in Abuja asked the Federal Government to be more proactive in its employment generation efforts, noting that insecurity was rising due to the large population of youths who are idle as a result of unemployment.“The government at all levels is called upon to solve the country’s popular problem of unemployment. Solving the problem of unemployment is directly solving the problems of social vices.“We urge President Buhari to take decisive steps in addressing the challenge of graduate unemployment. The increasing security challenges in our country can be attributed to the large population of youths who are not doing anything tangible,” Azeez said.In the release, the NANS also commended a philanthropist, Mr Kingsley Ehikioya, for making efforts at creating jobs for the Nigerian youths.The national body noted that over 50 students nationwide had benefitted from scholarships sponsored by Ehikioya.