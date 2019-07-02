The formal forfeiture of former First Lady, Dame Patience‘s $8.4 million and N9.2 billion to the Federal Government has generated several reactions from Nigerians home and abroad.The alleged formal forfeiture of former First Lady, Dame Patience’s $8.4 million and N9.2 billion to the Federal Government was announced by Justice Mojisola OlatoregunMeanwhile, some supporters of the former first lady has dragged the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari of accusing her of stealing 2.5 billion through one of her aidesHere are the reactions as follows:@MOnwuasoeze said Let's drag patience Jonathan all day long and compare her to abacha no problem. But we should not forget that Aisha Buhari's ADC was involved in a fraud of 2.5 billion naira. History always have a way of rewriting itself.@biggnosa said Welcome to the Federal Republic Of Hypocrites,former First Lady Patience Jonathan was found guilty, and she had to forfeit the ill gotten funds, instead of commending the agency for recovering taxpayers money, we decide to transfer aggression to Aisha Buhari.. Una no well@firstladyship said Nigerians have enjoyed 2 mostly notorious looters as First Ladies in the last 9 years:Mrs JonathanAisha BuhariAre both corrupt & shud be prosecuted & all funds recovered@officialEFCC can’t only go after former & spare the current@salamShuaib1 said Can we just pretend ☹️ to act sane by admitting that Patience Jonathan is a a thief? Why this immature assumptions about Aisha Buhari.Let me heal you:Aisha Buhari is A Thief (Presumably). That doesn't take away the fact that your Okirika heroine looted Billions.Bye 🌚.