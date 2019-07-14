 My husband must have a girlfriend – Nollywood Actress, Kudirat Ogunro | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Nollywood actress, Kudirat Ogunro, says she will allow her husband to have a girlfriend after their marriage in order to have a settled home.

Ogunro on Friday in Abuja said that men are, by nature, polygamous.

She advised women to stop deceiving themselves by trying to wholly own their husbands.

“I’m not a jealous lover. In fact, when I get married, my husband has to have a girlfriend.


“That’s how my home can be settled and peaceful instead of him telling me ‘it’s only you baby’. No, I don’t believe in those words. I’m very serious.

“Men are polygamous by nature; so don’t let us fool ourselves,” the actress said.

Ogunro, a versatile actress, was in 2017 nominated for City People Movie Award for Best Upcoming Actress of the Year (Yoruba).





