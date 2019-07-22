Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki wife’s Betsy yesterday rose to defend her husband, describing the crisis in the state as “a fight between light and darkness”.Speaking at the weekend in Benin, the Edo State capital, where she was decorated as patron of the Nigerian Girls Guides Association (NGGA), Mrs. Obaseki said light must continue to prevail in the state.Urging women to mentor more women for a better society, Mrs. Obaseki promised that her husband would ensure the resurrection of good structure and infrastructure that were ignored and buried.She noted that the NGGA would be revived in the state.Her words: “All of these must change and that is why we are here. We will get more women to join the movement. We will use the Girls Guide to imbibe the spirit of excellence.“Darkness can never overcome light. Light has come to stay and will continue to prevail. This light is not about any personality.“They are fighting for the soul of Edo State. In this state, we must do good; we must destroy evil and establish good things.“God brought us at a time the state needs serious deliverance. What is going on is a fight between light and darkness. Light will always cause darkness to flee; light has come to stay. It will come to prevail and Edo will move ahead.”The Commissioner of NGGA, Mrs. Enebeli-Upkor Mary, said the group has a mandate to build the moral upbringing of girls to make them relevant in the society.