



Emily Eric, wife of Senator, Elisha Abbo has reacted to video of her husband caught on camera assaulting a woman at a sex toy shop in Abuja.





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker, who is the youngest Senator in the ninth National Assembly, was seen in a 10-minute video footage, repeatedly slapping a woman, after she pleaded with him not to physically assault the shop owner whom the Senator had accused of calling him a drunk.





The assault reportedly happened on May 11, 2019, nearly three months after he became Senator-elect.





Reacting, in a post which she shared on Facebook, Abbo’s wife, Emily Eric supported her husband, adding that he is innocent of the crime.





She wrote: “I stand with you babana. And we will always stand for truth.





“My husband is innocent of what people are saying against him.”





Senator Abbo has since the viral video appeared online, been under attack.





However, Abbo admitted that he is the man in the video.





Abbo, speaking to the Daily Sun, claimed the video was distorted, insisting that he was not a Senator at the time of the incident and suggested that the footage was doctored.



