



MTN Nigeria says that it has reduced the price of internet data for consumers on its network.





Addressing journalists at the company headquarter in Lagos on Wednesday, Rahul De, MTN’s chief marketing officer, said the slash was a result of the need to provide better value for customers.





“With the faster internet speeds delivered by the launch of 4G+, this data price slash could not have come at a better time for our customers, as we’ve seen that faster data speeds mean more data usage,” he said.





“We have made millions of investment in Nigeria and we want customers to give customers a better experience without strings attached.”

De said customers now have a need for more days of just instant messaging to listening to music and streaming high definition movies.





“People’s data needs have changed, we recognise that. Our customers need much more and we are delivering that for less.”





According to Abiodun Ajayi, the company’s general manager for data marketing, first-time customers on the network and existing customers who switch to 4G will get 100% bonus for the first four months.





He also said customers will now have access to bundles like N50 for 25MB, N300 for 350MB and N500 for 2GB of data.





MTN, which is Nigeria’s largest telecommunications network, recently launched 4G+ in Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja.



